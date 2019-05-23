

Looking to take a drive in Montreal this summer? Better pack a lunch and prepare to be patient as the city announced dozens of major roadwork projects for the summer months on Thursday.

The construction will bring numerous major closures.

Among the biggest projects is the ongoing reworking of the Turcot Interchange, which is currently 75 per cent complete. According to the Quebec Transport Ministry, the project is on schedule and on budget, but will still require weekend road closures throughout the summer to allow work to continue.

The ministry said one lane on the 15 North will be closed throughout the summer.

Work will also continue on the new Champlain Bridge. While no opening date for the new bridge has been given, a Transport Ministry spokesperson said the north and south lanes would open on different dates. Those openings would necessitate closures to Highways 10 and 15.

For the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the Transport Ministry said there would numerous closures to onramps and exits due to asphalt blitzes.

“We know it’s intense, but we have to act quickly otherwise it’s going to be worse,” said City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin. “We’re asking motorists to plan their moves, to consult the website of the city, Waze, Google, listen to the radio for your traffic reporters and take public transit.”