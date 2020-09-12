MONTREAL -- Montreal children now have a place in the city to safely learn how to ride a bike: a sectioned off area in La Fontaine Park.

The city inaugurated "Le Jardin du Petit Monde a Bicyclette" alongside its partners on Saturday and says its one of the first of its kind in Quebec.

The space -- reserved for children between the ages of two and 12 -- is also an opportunity for young cyclists to learn the basics of road safety.

“The inauguration of this park is a concrete example of the collaboration between different partners to ensure the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, aligned with the objectives pursued by the Vision Zero plan," said Eric Alan Caldwell, responsible for urban planning and transport with the City of Montreal. "Learning best cycling practices from childhood allows young people to grow up with safe travel habits."

Le Jardin du Petit Monde à Bicyclette a été inauguré ce matin au parc La Fontaine en collaboration avec @VeloQuebec, le programme Vision 0 de la @MTL_Ville, la Caisse du Plateau-Mont-Royal. Venez en profiter! Avec A.Norris, M.Giguère, P.Sarrazin-Sullivan et M.Bebronne. pic.twitter.com/R8CYXWrYvn — Le Plateau (@LePMR) September 12, 2020

Velo Quebec, who partnered with the city on the project, said it is creating a guide to establishing cycling education in parks -- and it hopes other towns and boroughs will follow the example of the Plateau-Mont-Royal.

"We know that municipalities are more and more curious and eager to offer families such places of learning," said Magali Bebronne of Velo Quebec. "We hope that this new tool will answer their questions..."

City councillor Marianne Giguere said the name is a nod to the group "Le Monde a Bicyclette" who compaigned "in favour of the urban utility bicycle" in the 70s and 80s.

“Good habits start early in life," Giguere said. "This learning place dedicated to children is a welcome addition to the efforts of the City and its partners to make cycling safer, more attractive and more inclusive."