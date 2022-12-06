CF Montreal to lose another huge piece: Wilfried Nancy going to Columbus

It looks like CF Montreal will be losing another key piece of the 2022 edition, a team that delivered some of its most impressive performances since entering MLS.

Wilfried Nancy, the man who pulled the strings and led the club to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference, will be joining the Columbus Crew, according to a Columbus Dispatch article published late Monday afternoon.

In his article, reporter Bailey Johnson notes that a league source confirmed the information. The Crew is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday morning.

CF Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais will also be available to the media at the Nutrilait Centre on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The invitation, sent late Monday afternoon, does not mention any particular subject. It also does not specify whether owner Joey Saputo will be at Gervais' side.

Rumours of a possible departure from Nancy have been circulating for several weeks now. If confirmed on Tuesday, Nancy's loss would add to recent departures on the field.

Earlier on Monday, Montreal confirmed the transfer of young midfielder Ismael Kone to English second-division club Watford FC.

On Saturday, Montreal also announced the departure of full-back Alistair Johnston to Scottish Premier League champions Celtic FC.

CF Montreal also lost the services of midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, who will play in the Netherlands in 2023.