Car thefts are on the rise in Quebec thanks to new technologies
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 6:24PM EST
The number of car thefts in Quebec has risen for the first time in 10 years – all thanks to a new breed of hacker able to tap into a car’s computer system and take control.
George Iny of the Automobile Protection Association shares his expertise on how big a problem this is and how car owners can prevent it.
Watch the video above for an interview with George Iny.
