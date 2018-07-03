

CTV Montreal





Should the CAQ become the governing party of Quebec this fall, the Montreal borough of Rivière-des-Prairies will be getting a fully-operational beach.

That's what party leader Francois Legault promised during a visit to the area on Tuesday.

Right now, Plage de l'Est is a modest park.

Legault and mayor Chantal Rouleau, who's running for a National Assembly seat under the party banner, want to transform it into something more.

"I always fought for the idea that we have to give back the St. Lawrence River to the population," she said.

The project would come at a price.

The beach currently here is on land that contains toxic oils.

Decontamination would be costly.

"If we have a CAQ government, we will put the five million dollars for the decontamination of the beach," said Legault.

According to QC125.com, Rouleau is favoured to win the riding.

This represents the third major commitment the CAQ has promised to the area of eastern Montreal.

The party has also pledged a tramway link to downtown, and an overhaul to Notre Dame Street.