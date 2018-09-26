

CTV Montreal





With just a few days left before voters go to the polls, François Legault is criss-crossing the province.

He abandoned initial plans to campaign in the Quebec City area, choosing instead to focus on traditional Liberal and PQ strongholds further away.

On Tuesday he stopped at a dairy farm in the Lac St. Jean riding, part of a last minute blitz to motivate voters and win more enough seats to form a majority government.

"I hope to get five wins which would mean that ridings that were at the PQ and the Liberal will move to the CAQ, so five changes is very important for me," said Legault.

"I think people here in Lac St. Jean and in Chibougamau, they have the right to meet with the candidates before next Monday's election."

Legault is dismissing Couillard's claims he's travelling further away because he's trying to avoid the media.

"I don't understand why Mr. Couillard said it. On top of that, he said that it's because I don't want to answer questions to journalists, but he knows very well that I've got a bus full of journalists following me so I cannot not answer your question, like I'm doing right now," said Legault.

Philippe Couillard lashed out at Legault, accusing the CAQ leader of hidden assets and offshore investments after all the leaders released their tax returns and financial information.

Couillard called Legault's comments a malicious smear, but Legault is defending what he says was simply a response to a technical question from a reporter.

"What is this title "latent taxes" and I said usually when I practice [as a chartered accountant], 30 years ago, it was a long time ago, it was about income taxes that will be payable in two, five years when you repatriate your assets to Quebec," said Legault.

"Mr. Couillard said today that in his case it's regarding assets in Quebec. I'm happy with this answer."

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard has assets worth more than $659,000 but due to credit card debt, his mortgage, and other debt, has a net worth of about $442,000.

The Liberal leader declared $198,000 in salary for the year 2017.

Legault has a net worth of $9.86 million, including a $4.5 million home he owns in Montreal.