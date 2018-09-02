

A high profile Quebec businessman is leaving his post with Quebec's pension fund manager to run for the Coalition Avenir Quebec.

On Monday, the party formally introduced Christian Dube as its candidate for the La Prairie riding.

Dube, 61, will be replacing former party president Stephane Le Bouyonnec, who unexpectedly quit both the race and his position with the party last week due to controversy over his association with an online, high-interest money lending company.

Dube said that while jumping into the race this late and the game presents a challenge, he can't wait to meet with voters.

"I will explain to them that I think I can make a difference for them," he said.

He is known as a strong advocate for reducing the size of government and its place in the economy.

It's not the first go-around in politics for Dube. He was elected to the National Assembly under the CAQ banner in the Levis riding 2014, but resigned shortly after taking office to become executive vice-president of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.

"Given what happened in Levis, and I don't hide it, I had a chance to go with La Caisse and I took it," said Dube. "I specifically had that discussion with (CAQ leader Francois Legault), that if I was to present myself here this morning, I was committing for the next four years."

The Caisse is a major financer of Quebec's upcoming REM light rail system, but Legault said he sees no conflict of interest. The project has also been criticized for not including enough Quebec-made content.

"With the REM, the Quebec government is investing $1.3 billion and had the right to require local content," said Legault. "They didn't do so, and I think it's normal the Caisse de Depot tried to have the maximum yield as possible for all of us."