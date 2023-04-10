Canadiens forward Alex Belzile nominated for Masterton Trophy

Forward Alex Belzile is the Montreal Canadiens' nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to his sport.

He was elected by the members of the Montreal chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Each team nominates one candidate for the award.

Belzile had his first long stint in the NHL this winter at the age of 31. The St. Eloi native set a personal best of 31 games with the Habs after starting the campaign as captain of the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League (AHL).

On Feb. 12, Belzile scored his first NHL goal in his 507th regular game in the professional ranks -- in the ECHL, AHL and NHL.

Belzile has become an important part of the Habs in a support role. He averaged 12:08 per game, including 59 seconds shorthanded.

He eventually collected six goals and eight assists with the Tricolore before seeing his season come to an end on April 1 when he suffered a broken leg blocking a shot from Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Six Canadiens players have won the Masterton Trophy since it was first awarded in 1968, including goalie Carey Price last season.