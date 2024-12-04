MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 3 Habs and just 1 Quebecer make 4 Nations Face-Off rosters; Suzuki, Caufield snubbed

    Joel Armia, Sam Montembeault and Patrik Laine made the final rosters for Finland and Canada respectfully for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in February. (Matt Slocum, Adam Hunger, Christinne Muschi / The Associated Press, The Canadian Press) Joel Armia, Sam Montembeault and Patrik Laine made the final rosters for Finland and Canada respectfully for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in February. (Matt Slocum, Adam Hunger, Christinne Muschi / The Associated Press, The Canadian Press)
    Three Montreal Canadiens and one player from the province of Quebec will be on the ice at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

    By way of comparison, four Quebecers were on the 2014 Team Canada squad at the Sochi Winter Olympics. Three Habs - Carey Price and P.K. Subban for Canada and Max Pacioretty on the USA - made rosters on four nations teams.

    The Bleu-Blanc-Rouge will be most represented on Finland as forwards Joel Armia and recently returned Patrik Laine will suit up for the blue and white Nordic side.

    Habs netminder Sam Montembeault will join Jordan Binnington of the St. Lous Blues and Vegas’ Adin Hill on Team Canada.

    Montembeault is the only Quebecer on Canada’s roster.

    Canadiens’ top liners Cole Caufield (USA) and Nick Suzuki (Canada) failed to make it past either team’s final cuts.

