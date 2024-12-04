3 Habs and just 1 Quebecer make 4 Nations Face-Off rosters; Suzuki, Caufield snubbed
Three Montreal Canadiens and one player from the province of Quebec will be on the ice at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.
By way of comparison, four Quebecers were on the 2014 Team Canada squad at the Sochi Winter Olympics. Three Habs - Carey Price and P.K. Subban for Canada and Max Pacioretty on the USA - made rosters on four nations teams.
The Bleu-Blanc-Rouge will be most represented on Finland as forwards Joel Armia and recently returned Patrik Laine will suit up for the blue and white Nordic side.
Habs netminder Sam Montembeault will join Jordan Binnington of the St. Lous Blues and Vegas’ Adin Hill on Team Canada.
Montembeault is the only Quebecer on Canada’s roster.
Canadiens’ top liners Cole Caufield (USA) and Nick Suzuki (Canada) failed to make it past either team’s final cuts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
2 Canadians confirmed dead in Poland, as consular officials gather information
Two Canadians have died following an incident in Poland, CTV News has learned.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls Donald Trump 'funny guy' in Fox News interview
Ontario Premier Doug Ford called U.S. president-elect Donald Trump a 'funny guy' on Wednesday in an interview with Fox News for his comment that Canada should become the United States's 51st state.
DEVELOPING As police search for suspect, disturbing video surfaces after U.S. health-care CEO gunned down in New York
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed Wednesday morning in what investigators suspect was a targeted shooting outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference.
Toddler fatally shot after his 7-year-old brother finds a gun in the family's truck
A two-year-old boy was fatally shot when his seven-year-old brother found a gun in the glovebox of the family's truck in Southern California, authorities said.
Millions in Cuba remain in dark after nationwide blackout
Cuba said it was generating only enough electricity to cover about 1/6th of peak demand late on Wednesday, hours after its national grid collapsed leaving millions without power.
'Utterly absurd': Freeland rebuffs Poilievre's offer of two hours to present fall economic statement
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has rebuffed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's offer to give up two hours of scheduled opposition time next Monday to present the awaited fall economic statement as 'utterly absurd.'
Canada Post stores continue to operate during strike — but why?
As many postal workers continue to strike across the country, some Canadians have been puzzled by the fact some Canada Post offices and retail outlets remain open.
Mattel sued over 'Wicked' dolls with porn website link
Mattel was sued this week by a South Carolina mother for mistakenly putting a link to an adult film site on the packaging for its dolls tied to the movie 'Wicked.'
Toronto
-
WATCH: Suspects armed with hammers hit Markham jewelry store
Six suspects are in custody in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in a Markham mall that was captured on video.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls Donald Trump 'funny guy' in Fox News interview
Ontario Premier Doug Ford called U.S. president-elect Donald Trump a 'funny guy' on Wednesday in an interview with Fox News for his comment that Canada should become the United States's 51st state.
-
5 individuals wanted for GTA murders added to Canada’s most-wanted fugitives list
Five individuals being sought by police in the GTA have been added to a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Ottawa
-
Protester arrested after disrupting City of Ottawa information session about Sprung structure
A man wearing a t-shirt that said "No tent in Ottawa" was arrested after he briefly disrupted a City of Ottawa info session about the proposed Sprung structure that is set to be built along Woodroffe Avenue near the Nepean Sportsplex.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY First snowfall in Ottawa prompts winter travel advisory
Cold temperatures and snow amounting to 10 centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect and police are asking people to drive safely.
-
Ottawa's chief medical officer Dr. Vera Etches to become head of CHEO
Ottawa’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has been appointed as the president and CEO of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).
Atlantic
-
Body found in burned vehicle in Pictou County identified as missing N.S. woman
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified the bodies found in a burned vehicle in Pictou County last month as a missing Truro woman and a man from Alberta.
-
A province-by-province look at what to expect from Thursday's storm
An early December storm moving across northern New Brunswick Thursday will bring the Maritime provinces a mix of snow, rain, and high wind.
-
Traffic tensions: Halifax Transit patrons and drivers frustrated by delays
Halifax Transit patrons and drivers are expressing frustration about long waits and delays.
N.L.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
Northern Ontario
-
Family reeling as victim of Sudbury stabbing left paralyzed
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Josee Rouleau, the victim of a stabbing that happened in Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury on Nov. 22.
-
Warm, wet winter expected in much of Canada, say forecasters
Federal forecasters expect a warmer-than-normal start to winter in most of Canada, with more precipitation than usual in parts of the country.
-
Transport Minister to summon airline CEOs as Air Canada set to charge carry-on fees for some passengers
Transport Minister Anita Anand says she will be calling Canadian airline CEOs to a meeting in mid-December after Air Canada says it will charge some passengers for carry-on bags in the new year.
London
-
Another blast of snow is expected to roll through on Thursday
Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for the London region Wednesday, which is expected to be followed with more snow in the forecast on Thursday.
-
Pedestrian struck in northeast London
London police say that one person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries as the result of a collision this afternoon.
-
Interest rate cut fuels increase in home sales: London-St. Thomas Association of Realtors
“Little bit of pent-up demand. People were waiting to see the sign that the rates were going to stay stable and probably continue to go down a little bit,” said association CEO Bill Madder.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Regional Police recover 52 vehicles from chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont.
A chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont. has been dismantled after police found 52 stolen vehicles.
-
Rescue of three boys from Cambridge pond prompts safety plea from officials
Three 13-year-old boys fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond on Tuesday. We spoke to the Lifesaving Society of Ontario about how to stay safe on and in the water this winter.
-
CTS advocates react to auditor general's report slamming CTS shutdowns
The Ontario government is moving forward with its plan to shut down 10 safe consumption sites next year, even though the auditor general is questioning both the process and decision to do it.
Windsor
-
Rising profits or closing brick and mortar stores: the impact of the ongoing Canada Post strike
Most local businesses have found alternative ways to ship their products to customers during the Canada Post Strike.
-
Mourning the loss of dramatic arts program, UWindsor students turn grief into performing arts piece
Following budget cuts resulting in no theatre company like the University Players to rely on anymore, dramatic arts students were devastated.
-
'Hollywood Holidays' celebrates Christmas flicks at the Chrysler Theatre
St. Clair College student-performers are spreading Christmas cheer as they prep for opening night of their upcoming Hollywood Holidays production.
Barrie
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 30 cm of snow accumulation likely
Snow squall warnings were issued Wednesday for Barrie and surrounding areas, with snow accumulations up to 30 centimetres likely.
-
17-year-olds arrested with loaded gun, drugs in Barrie, police say
Police in Barrie say two teens were arrested for having a loaded gun and drugs in their possession.
-
Winter travel advisory issued as Muskoka braces for more snow
Muskoka is in for more snow after a major dumping over the weekend that caused power outages, downed trees and road closures.
Vancouver
-
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
-
2 Canadians confirmed dead in Poland, as consular officials gather information
Two Canadians have died following an incident in Poland, CTV News has learned.
-
Senior says he spent nearly 60 hours in a Vancouver hospital hallway after surgery
A 70-year-old man says he spent nearly 60 hours in the hallway of Vancouver General Hospital after surgery.
Vancouver Island
-
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
-
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
-
Environment Canada warns fog causing near-zero visibility in southwest B.C.
Environment Canada is warning travellers that dense fog is creating near-zero visibility in parts of southwestern British Columbia on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
-
Province wants to discharge private nursing numbers
The Manitoba government wants to reduce the reliance on private nurses in the public health care system.
-
Canadian appears in U.S. court in decades-old cold case
Robert Creter made his first court appearance since his extradition to the United States from Winnipeg. He's the prime suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Tami Tignor – a cold case dating back to 1997.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary police officer wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a former officer they say used police resources to contact women he met while on duty.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in collision at Southland and Bonaventure drives in southeast Calgary
A senior is dead and another person is injured in the aftermath of a collision in Calgary’s southeast.
-
Alberta cattle producers express optimism in wake of Trump's tariff threat
Cattle producers in Alberta don't appear to be overly concerned by the threat of tariffs by United States president-elect Donald Trump.
Edmonton
-
Alberta information watchdog concerned as warnings about government bill not heeded
An Alberta government bill proposing changes to freedom of information rules has passed third and final reading in the legislature despite the province's information and privacy watchdog warning they will "significantly degrade" transparency.
-
Edmonton city council set to approve lower-than-expected 2025 tax increase
Edmonton property taxes will be rising less than expected next year.
-
Removal of Treaty 6 flag in Barrhead a 'step backwards' for reconciliation: Grand Chief
Treaty No. 6 First Nations Grand Chief Cody Thomas says the removal of the Treaty 6 flag in municipalities is a “mistake” and a “step backwards” for reconciliation.
Regina
-
'It's all about tradition': Bushwakker marking 30 years of blackberry mead
The ancient art of meadmaking has become a holiday tradition for Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub, marking 30 years of its signature blackberry mead on Saturday.
-
Newly elected Regina city council meets for first executive committee meeting
On Wednesday, council held their first executive committee meeting, which included a first look at the 2025 city budget.
-
Sask. auditor releases findings on social services’ hotel spending
An audit stemming from concerns over government practices of securing hotel rooms for those on social assistance has been released.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
-
Saskatchewan maintains dismal status as leader in spread of HIV, with no provincial strategy in place
Advocates for Saskatchewan’s HIV-positive residents are calling for a provincial strategy to support those living with the virus, and to help stop its spread.
-
Saskatoon Food Bank demand up 25 per cent in 2024
The Christmas season is one of the busiest times of the year for the Saskatoon Food Bank, as donations pour in from the community. However, this year’s demand underscores a growing crisis.