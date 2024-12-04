Quebec updates list of 'designated' English speaking, multilingual health centres

Quebec has updated its official list of English speaking and multilingual health centres.

According to the province's Charter of the French Language, "municipalities may be recognized when more than half the residents of their territory have English as their mother tongue."

A similar rule applies to health and social service establishments, which are only recognized by the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) as having special language status when they provide services to a majority of people who speak a language other than French.

"'Designated' institutions and facilities are required to make all their health and social services available in English to English-speaking people," the government notes.

These are the health centres in Quebec that have been appointed for what the government calls "English expression":

Capitale-Nationale

Jeffery Hale – Saint-Brigid's Hospital

Côte-Nord

CLSC Blanc-Sablon

CLSC Chevery

CLSC Kegaska

CLSC Mutton Bay

CLSC Saint-Augustin

CLSC and CHSLD Donald-G.-Hodd

CLSC Tabatière

CLSC Rivière-Saint-Paul

CLSC Tête-à-la-Baleine

Estrie

Centre de réadaptation en déficience intellectuelle et en troubles envahissants du développement de l'Estrie

CSSS-IUGS – Institut universitaire de gériatrie de Sherbrooke

Laurentides

Lachute – Laurentides Residence

Laval

Jewish Rehabilitation Hospital

Montreal

McGill University Health Centre (MUHC)

Grace Dart Extended Care Centre

Centre d'hébergement Denis-Benjamin-Viger

Saint Mary's Hospital

CLSC Pierrefonds

CLSC Lac-Saint-Louis

Lakeshore General Hospital

Douglas Mental Health University Institute

Batshaw Youth and Family Centres

Saint Anne's Hospital (only recognized by the OQLF)

Lethbridge-Layton-Mackay Rehabilitation Centre

Father Dowd Residential Centre

Henri-Bradet Residential Centre

Saint Andrew's Residential Centre

Saint Margaret Residential Centre

Miriam Centre

Centre multiservices de santé et de services sociaux de Parc-Extension

Jewish Eldercare Centre

CLSC Benny Farm

CLSC Côte-des-Neiges

CLSC Metro Family Medicine Group

CLSC René-Cassin

Catherine-Booth Hospital

Mont-Sinaï Hospital

Richardson Hospital

Maimonides Geriatric Centre

Sir Mortimer B. Davis Jewish General Hospital

Maison de naissance de Côte-des-Neiges

Montérégie

Cavendish Addiction Readaptation Centre (formerly Foster) (only recognized by the OQLF)

Saint-Philippe Addiction Readaptation Centre (formerly Foster) (only recognized by the OQLF)

CHSLD Ormstown

CHSLD Huntingdon County

CLSC Saint-Chrysostome (only recognized by the OQLF)

CLSC Huntingdon

Barrie Memorial Hospital

Outaouais

CLSC Chapeau

CLSC Mansfield-et-Pontefract

CLSC Otter-Lake

CLSC Quyon

CLSC Rapides-des-Joachims

CLSC and centre de services externes pour les aînés de Shawville

Hospital and CHSLD du Pontiac

Wakefield Memorial Hospital

Private establishments

Estrie

Foyer Wales

Lanaudière

CHSLD Heather inc.

Montreal

Centre d’accueil Héritage inc.

CHSLD Bayview inc.

CHSLD Bussey Nursing Home

CHSLD Château sur le lac de Sainte-Geneviève inc.

CHSLD Vigi de Mont-Royal

Havre-Jeunesse

Shriners Hospitals for Children

Elizabeth House

Manoir Beaconsfield

Four health centres have also been designated as ethnoculturally accessible places:

Montreal Chinese Hospital (Chinese);

Santa Cabrini Hospital (Italian);

CHSLD Dante (Italian);

CHSLD Polonais Marie-Curie Sklodowska (Polish).

"These services enable people who are not sufficiently fluent in French or English to understand and be understood by health care professionals," the government notes. "Interpreters improve and facilitate verbal and cultural communication between health care professionals and patients."

Despite this list of bilingual health centres, the government points out municipalities and boroughs may, at any time, receive a notice from the OQLF that their special linguistic status has been withdrawn.

This includes Greenfield Park, a borough in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore, which lost its bilingual status in December 2022 after the OQLF reported that only 27.4 per cent of its residents declared English as their mother tongue on the 2021 Statistics Canada survey.

Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough lost its status after 35.8 per cent of residents said they primarily spoke English.

In Dollard-des-Ormeaux, that number rose to 45.2 per cent; in Dorval, 47.2 per cent and in Kirkland, 45.8 per cent.

All these municipalities lost bilingual status following the census.