New York Sirens scream into Montreal, hand the Victoire its first loss

Top draft pick Sarah Fillier scored twice for her first Professional Women's Hockey League goals and assisted on the winner to lead the New York Sirens past the Montreal Victoire 4-1 on Wednesday.

Alex Carpenter, off a sweet backhand feed from Filler, buried her third of the season for New York (1-1-0-0) and Jade Downie-Landry added an empty-netter. The Sirens opened the season with a 4-3 overtime win over the defending champion Minnesota Frost.

Corinne Schroeder made 28 saves for the win.

Fifth overall pick Cayla Barnes scored her first PWHL goal with a tidy backhand deke for Montreal (0-1-0-1) before 5,415 at Place Bell. The Victoire beat the Ottawa Charge 4-3 in a shootout Saturday.

Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 32 shots.

New York capitalized on a turnover from Montreal's Anna Kjellbin 11:32 before Fillier slid the puck into the net 11:32 into the first period.