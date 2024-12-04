MONTREAL
Montreal

    • New York Sirens scream into Montreal, hand the Victoire its first loss

    New York Sirens' Alex Carpenter (25) scores against Montreal Victoire goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens during third period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press) New York Sirens' Alex Carpenter (25) scores against Montreal Victoire goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens during third period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Top draft pick Sarah Fillier scored twice for her first Professional Women's Hockey League goals and assisted on the winner to lead the New York Sirens past the Montreal Victoire 4-1 on Wednesday.

    Alex Carpenter, off a sweet backhand feed from Filler, buried her third of the season for New York (1-1-0-0) and Jade Downie-Landry added an empty-netter. The Sirens opened the season with a 4-3 overtime win over the defending champion Minnesota Frost.

    Corinne Schroeder made 28 saves for the win.

    Fifth overall pick Cayla Barnes scored her first PWHL goal with a tidy backhand deke for Montreal (0-1-0-1) before 5,415 at Place Bell. The Victoire beat the Ottawa Charge 4-3 in a shootout Saturday.

    Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 32 shots.

    New York capitalized on a turnover from Montreal's Anna Kjellbin 11:32 before Fillier slid the puck into the net 11:32 into the first period.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 4, 2024.

