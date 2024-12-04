Drivers zig-zagging and posting videos in white-lining trend: Quebec prosecutors

MONTREAL
    A Montreal man is facing a criminal charge of dangerous driving after he allegedly posted a video of himself zig-zagging through cars.

    It’s part of a dangerous trend called “white lining” where drivers switch between lanes at high speeds.

    “It’s conduct that could cause serious bodily injuries or death whether it be to the drivers, passengers, or any innocent bystanders on the road,” said Quebec prosecution office (DPCP) spokesperson Annabelle Sheppard.

    As part of the trend, drivers frequently film themselves and post the footage on social media.

    Though the posts may go viral and earn drivers notoriety online, prosecutors can use the footage as evidence of a crime being committed, Sheppard said.

    "When we do have an event that's filmed, there's obviously a lot of elements we can look at in terms of whether charges will be laid or not," she said.

    Montreal police (SPVM) told CTV News that the service’s road safety section hasn’t seen the phenomenon in the city’s traffic arteries, and even though there are stretches with more than two lanes, the SPVM said the urban environment doesn’t lend itself to it.

