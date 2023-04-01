Stastny, Raanta lead Hurricanes to 3-0 win over Canadiens

Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist, Antti Raanta got his fourth shutout of the season, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Saturday night.

Sebastian Aho and Brady Skjei also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes snap a three-game skid (0-2-1) and get their second win in six games. Raanta finished with 14 saves for his 19th career shutout.

Sam Montembault had a season-high 47 saves for the the Canadiens, who lost their third straight.

Carolina outshot Montreal 18-5 in each of the first two periods, and 14-4 in the third.

Skjei got the Hurricanes on the scoreboard 6 minutes into the first period as he got a pass from Stastny, missed the puck on his first shot attempt and fired his second attempt through traffic past Montembault for his 17th of the season.

Stastny made it 2-0 with 9:09 left in the second, redirecting Brent Burns shot from the high slot in for his ninth.

Aho converted a pass from Stefan Noesen and scored from the right circle on a power play for his 34th with 3:33 remaining in the middle period.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host the New York Islanders on Sunday night to open a two-game homestand.

Canadiens: Host Detroit on Tuesday night in the third of a four-game homestand.