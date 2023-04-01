Stastny, Raanta lead Hurricanes to 3-0 win over Canadiens

Carolina Hurricanes centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi checks Montreal Canadiens left wing Mike Hoffman during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday April 1 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Allen McInnis Carolina Hurricanes centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi checks Montreal Canadiens left wing Mike Hoffman during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday April 1 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Allen McInnis

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake U.S. Midwest, South

Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 26 people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage's scope.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon