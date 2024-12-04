Montreal police searching for missing teen girl, family fears for her safety

The Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl whose parents fear for her safety.

Esther Pavelle Maguip de Ribel, 14, “made some worrying comments” before disappearing on Wednesday around noon, according to an SPVM news release.

“Those close to her fear for her health and safety,” the release reads.

She is 5’5” and weighs around 130 pounds. She is Black and speaks French.

When last seen she was wearing a black coat, light blue toque and grey jogging pants.

She was last seen in the Saint-Laurent borough.

Those who see Maguip de Ribel are asked to call 911 or a local police station.