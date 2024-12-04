2 Quebec men top list of Canada's most wanted

Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning in Montreal in collaboration with several police forces in Quebec.

"Dave 'Pik' Turmel, alleged head of the Blood Family Mafia, or BFM, was identified as Bolo's new number one suspect," noted Quebec provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). "Turmel is wanted by the SPVQ for drug trafficking, conspiracy and assault with a weapon."

The force notes a reward of up to $250,000 is being offered until June 3, 2025, for any information leading to his arrest.

"Dave Turmel and BFM are willing to do anything to take control of drug trafficking, not only in Quebec City, but throughout eastern Quebec," said SPVQ Director Denis Turcotte. "Dave Turmel, wherever you are, it’s not too late to turn yourself in. If you don’t, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will make sure you face justice."

A large reward is also being offered for the number two suspect, All Boivin, an alleged drug trafficker.

"We are noticing a shift in Quebec’s organized crime, marked by conflict and violent incidents to gain control of drug trade territories," said Johanne Beausoleil, director general of the SQ. "Such violence is not tolerated in Quebec."

The Top 25 list is:

Dave "Pik" Turmel wanted by Quebec City police (SPVQ) for drug trafficking and conspiracy (reward up to $250,000) All Boivin wanted by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) for drug trafficking (reward up to $250,000) Rabih Alkhalil wanted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for murder and being unlawfully at large (reward up to $50,000) Adrian Walker wanted by Toronto police for murder (reward up to $50,000) Phillip Grant wanted by Toronto police for murder (reward up to $50,000) Dylan Denis wanted by Montreal police (SPVM) for murder Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone wanted by York regional police for murder Gibriil Bakal wanted by Ottawa police for murder Reshaun Cote wanted by Regina police for murder Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron wanted by Saskatoon police for murder (reward up to $50,000) Mohamed Shire wanted by Ottawa police for murder (reward up to $50,000) Yusuf Ali wanted by Winnipeg police for attempted murder Cristian Cuxum wanted by Toronto police for murder Daniel "Juma" Atem wanted by Regina police for murder (reward up to $50,000) Dharam Dhaliwal wanted by Peel regional police for murder (reward up to $50,000) Leron John wanted by Edmonton police for firearms offences Kamar Cunningham wanted by Toronto police for firearms trafficking (reward up to $50,000) Danick Miguel Bourgeois wanted by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for murder Saed Osman wanted by Edmonton police for murder Yasir Mohamed wanted by Toronto police for murder Mohammed Abdullahi wanted by Toronto police for murder Talal Amer wanted by Calgary police for manslaughter Kiarash Parzham wanted by Toronto police for murder Jabreel Elmi wanted by Toronto police for murder Youcef Bouras wanted by Longueuil police (SPAL) for murder

The Bolo Program notes that it is offering monetary rewards for any information, regardless of whether or not an arrest is made.

"If your tip is successful, our priority will be to get you the money you deserve as soon as possible," said Maxime Langlois, director of the Bolo Program.

An additional eight rewards of up to $50,000 each are also being offered for other suspects on the Bolo Top 25 list.

Since the last Top 25 update in April 2024, seven arrests were made in connection with the campaign.