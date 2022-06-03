Carey Price announced winner of Bill Masterton award

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stands in the crease during the second period of Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stands in the crease during the second period of Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon