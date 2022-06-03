Carey Price announced winner of Bill Masterton award

Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price will receive the coveted Bill Masterton trophy, it was announced Friday evening, awarded annually to an NHL player who demonstrates "perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

Price, 34, was selected over fellow nominees Zdeno Chara of the New York Islanders and Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Price responded to the announcement in a video posted on the Montreal Canadiens website.

"It's definitely a special honour for me," he said. "I'm very grateful to receive this award."

The news follows what has been a tumultuous season for Price, who missed the first 74 games due to a knee injury.

The player returned to the ice in April, but his knee issues persisted. That same month, he announced plans to consult experts over the summer and get a clearer picture of his future.

In October 2021, the goalie made headlines after entering the NHL's player assistance program to be treated for substance issues.

He has since been outspoken about the importance of prioritizing mental health.

"Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do, and it was what I needed to do," reads a November post on Price's Instagram.

Price received widespread support from the hockey community, with fans applauding him for his vulnerability and for bringing forward a subject not often discussed in the sports world.

On Friday night, Price said this support played a critical role in his recovery.

"I'm very grateful for all the support I've received throughout the season, because without that, there's no way that I would be here today talking to you," he said.

Price is the sixth player and first goaltender in Canadiens history to win the award, joining Max Pacioretty (2011-2012), Saku Koivu (2001-2002), Serge Savard (1978-1979), Henri Richard (1973-1974) and Claude Provost (1967-1968).

The award is given in memory of Bill Masterton of the Minnesota North Stars, who died in 1968 from an injury sustained during a game.