Canadian pediatricians to document vaping-related illnesses
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 8:00PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 8:55PM EDT
In search of new data, Canadian doctors will soon track vaping-related illnesses.
Last week, Quebec public health declared the first case of a patient with severe pulmonary disease related to vaping in the the province.
In recent months, more than 800 similar cases have been reported in the United States. Of those, 16 per cent were young people under the age of 18.
See the full interview with Dr. Nicolas Chadi above.
