About 4,000 students in and around Montreal are without transportation after bus drivers walked off the job.

Drivers with the FTQ-Teamsters began a strike early Monday April 23, affecting the Lester B. Pearson and the Trois-Lacs school boards.

The school boards informed students and parents last week that classes would take place whether or not there was bus service, leaving parents and children to find their own ways to get to school.

The union initially planned a strike for earlier in April but delayed it to allow contract negotiations to continue, however despite bargaining sessions over the weekend nothing could be worked out.

Union officials for drivers with Autobus Lucien Bissonnette said 78 percent of drivers rejected the latest offer from the company.

Drivers work part-time and earn about $20,000 to $25,000 per year.

Meanwhile on Sunday employees of Autobus Rive Sud worked out new three-year contracts with a wage increase, averting a strike planned for Monday that would have affected 2,500 students at the Commissions scolaires de Montreal, Marie-Victorin, and Patriotes.