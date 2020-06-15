QUEBEC -- A 14-year-old boy appeared in court in Val-d'Or via teleconference early Monday morning to face a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old family member.

Emergency services were called to the Chemin de la Plage area on Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting a body.

The boy was transported to the Val-d'Or Hospital Centre, where he was declared dead a few hours later.

According to police, the suspect was handling a firearm inside the home while the victim was nearby.

Although the fatal shot was most likely accidental, police said, the situation raised several questions about how the firearm was stored.

According to the Firearms Act, the weapon should have been stored unloaded and behind a padlock.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.