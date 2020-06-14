MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police were called to the scene in Val-d'Or on Sunday following the discovery of a body in the Chemin de la Plage area.

Emergency services received a call at 9:30 a.m. reporting the body. Resuscitation maneuvers were performed but the victim was declared dead.

A security perimeter was erected to protect the scene.

The Surete du Quebec did not provide details about the victim's identity.