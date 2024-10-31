Don’t throw your jack-o'-lantern in the trash, bring it to the pumpkin parade

Don’t know what to do with the pumpkin you spent hours painstakingly carving into a goofy face or terrifying monster after Halloween? The Outremont pumpkin parade is there to give them a second life on Friday.

Every year for the last 12 years, Outremont en famille takes over Pratt Parc after dark on Nov. 1 and turns it into a candlelit graveyard for jack-o'-lantern that would otherwise have been thrown in the trash or left on the porch to rot or become a squirrel's dinner.

It’s a chance for families to walk around, appreciate original creations by their neighbours and even win prizes for the best-decorated pumpkin.

" It's a fun event. It makes Halloween last a day longer," said Claire-Isabelle Mauffette, president of Outremont en famille.

"Some people put a lot of energy in carving these pumpkins. Some are like piece of art. It's actually stunning to see that."

The public gets to vote for their favourite jack-o'-lantern in four prize categories: one for children five years old and under, kids aged six to 12, amateur teens and adults, and artists.

Snacks and hot beverages will be served throughout the event, which will take place rain or shine.

People can sign up for the pumpkin parade in advance online or just show up in person this Friday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to drop off their gourdes. The parade starts after dark, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Make sure not to miss the parade because as of 9 p.m., city trucks will whisk the pumpkins away to be composted.

Mauffette said between 300 and 500 pumpkins are put on display every year, and some 800 people come to see them. And it's not just for Outremont residents.

"People are welcome … You don't have to bring your pumpkin to come and see the parade, and it's free," said Mauffette.

Outremont en famille organizes activities in the neighbourhood meant to educate, promote diversity and intergenerational connections, and support families. Last year it joined the Eco-quartier initiative to give the neighbourhood a green makeover.