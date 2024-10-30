MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police open homicide probe after body found in Ahuntsic-Cartierville park

    Montreal police vehicles seen in l’Ile-de-la-Visitation nature park in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough after a body was found on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (CTV News) Montreal police vehicles seen in l’Ile-de-la-Visitation nature park in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough after a body was found on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed Wednesday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the l’Île-de-la-Visitation nature park in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

    A police spokesperson said officers received a 911 call at around 10 a.m. and responded to the park near Gouin Boulevard East and de Lile Street.

    Montreal police officers were called to l’Ile-de-la-Visitation nature park in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough after a body was found on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (CTV News)

    The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police initially said it was a suspicious death, but said later on Wednesday that after examining elements at the scene they believe the person was killed and that the major crime unit is taking over the case. 

    Police still don't know if the body is that of a man or a woman and say an autopsy will be done to identify the individual.

    The killing is the 32nd homicide of 2024 in Montreal.

