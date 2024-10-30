Alzheimer's patient plans to make an early request for medical assistance in dying

Sandra Demontigny has early onset Alzheimer’s – the same disease that robbed her father of his health and independence.

She refuses to let the same happen to her.

“I want to take care of myself, my body… I don't want to rely on people,” Demontigny says.

Her personal fight with Alzheimer’s became political when she began advocating for advanced requests for medical assistance in dying (MAID).

Today, she says her work paid off.

Across Quebec, people living with serious and incurable illnesses can begin apply for medical assistance in dying before their symptoms deteriorate past the point when they can consent.

“I’ve been waiting this day for many years,” says Demontigny, who is also the spokesperson for L’Association Quebecoise pour le droit de mourir dans la dignite.

The province is moving ahead with requests despite delays from the Canadian government on amending the criminal code.

Currently it’s an offence to provide MAID following an advanced request.

The Quebec government has asked its criminal prosecutions office not to pursue charges against doctors who process MAID requests as long as they comply with provincial law.

In early September, the office’s director issued instructions to prosecutors stating that charging health professionals over the issue would not be in the public interest.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Georges L’Esperance says his colleagues are divided on the topic.

“There are many doctors which I talked to who are comfortable with that…many other ones are not,” he said.

Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending doctors move forward with caution.

Health minister Christian Dube says even if Ottawa isn't ready, Quebec is.

“We have the right to make sure we have all the laws in place on the health and justice side,” Dube said.

For his part, federal Health Minister Mark Holland said this week Canada will launch a countrywide consultation with the conclusions coming next spring.

As for Demontigny, she's applying for MAID in the next few months.