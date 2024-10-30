Montreal man convicted of child sexual abuse facing new luring charges; police seek more alleged victims

The Montreal police's sexual exploitation unit is once again asking for the public's help in locating potential victims of a convicted sex offender who allegedly reoffended.

Jonathan Inglis, 36, appeared in court on July 29 to face charges of child luring, sexual touching, and invitation to sexual touching in relation to two complainants who were 13 years old.

According to police, Inglis contacted several youths between the ages of 11 and 17 in previous months over social media apps like Snapchat and TikTok under different identities, including Darby, Connor and Colton.

Police allege he would offer them "electronic cigarettes, drugs, money or clothing in order to get them to meet him" and made references to "sexual elements" in his conversations.

Court records show that the alleged offences happened between March 1 and June 17 of this year.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim to contact police by visiting their local police station or share information anonymously by calling Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.

Inglis is described as a white man who speaks English and French. He is five feet eight inches tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, has brown hair, bluish eyes, and a brown beard.

The accused is no stranger to Montreal police.

According to the court documents, he pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count each of child luring and invitation to sexual touching. He was sentenced to three years, but was credited for time already served so the sentence was reduced to nine months. He was placed on the sex offender registry for life and placed on a long-term supervision order for five years as part of his probation.

Prior to the arrest in that case, police had issued a call-out to the public for potential victims to come forward after investigators at the time had identified two victims aged 12 and 15.

In the new 2024 case, prosecutors have also charged him with breaching the probation order by communicating with someone under the age of 16 and using the Internet outside of the conditions set by the court.

Inglis remains in custody and is due back in court on Friday.