Trois-Rivieres man keeps Halloween spirit alive year-round

For the past 25 years, Jean-Paul Désilets has fully immersed himself in the spirit of Halloween.

The DIY Halloween decor enthusiast has transformed his home in Trois-Rivières into a year-round spooky, magical world—straight out of a Tim Burton movie.

Désilets said it was Burton’s 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas that ignited his passion.

"I have always loved Halloween, since I was a little boy. [It's] really the movie that kicked everything up," Désilets said in an interview.

Désilets recounted how his love for crafting decorations evolved to include indoor decorations after a restaurant owner reached out to buy some of his handmade creations, many inspired by the Burton film.

"The characters from the movie and from the world of Tim Burton are so creative and imaginative. It really resonated with me," he said.

At that point, his wife, Nicole, joined in the fun, bringing her sewing skills into the mix.

"When they first see it, people can't believe it. I mean you don't see this everyday or everywhere."

Last December, Désilets decided to leave the decorations up year-round and even added a second dining table to host other Halloween enthusiasts for themed dinners.

"We have hosted about four groups. They are in awe and enveloped in the experience and the characters and the music and lighting. It'd pretty magical. Kids birthdays as well. I don't think it's an experience people forget," Désilets said.

Interested visitors can contact Désilets through Facebook.