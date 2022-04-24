Bombardier union members reject management offer, threaten strike action

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

10 found dead after Japan tour boat with 26 aboard sinks

Rescuers said that 10 people who were retrieved Sunday from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard apparently sank in rough waters, triggering questions about why it was allowed to sail.

Zelenskyy pushes for more arms; U.S. officials to visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country's capital Sunday, while Russian forces concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon