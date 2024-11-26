Former Quebec premier Pauline Marois appointed UQAM chancellor

Former Quebec Premier Pauline Marois has become the first woman to serve as chancellor of the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM).

Marois, who was also the first female premier, has been appointed for a five-year term.

As chancellor, she will be able to improve governance and officially represent the university.

She will be able to attend various governance meetings, including those of the board of directors.

Businessman Réal Raymond and administrator Pierre J. Jeanniot have previously held the position.

UQAM Rector Stéphane Pallage said it was a “privilege” to welcome Marois, “whose human qualities and values of social commitment match those of UQAM.”

The principal interested party said she was “very proud” to hold these positions.

“I share the values of audacity and commitment to the community of this public university born of the Quiet Revolution,” she said in a news release. “For 55 years, UQAM has contributed remarkably to the growth of Quebec and today it is nourishing major projects that I will enthusiastically support.”

Marois was Quebec premier from 2012 to 2014, becoming the first and only woman to be elected to the position. During her long political career, which dates back to the time of René Lévesque, she led the most important government ministries, including education, health and finance.

After her defeat in 2014, she left politics, but she is still in great demand to speak out on issues that are close to her heart, including her political baby: the early childhood centres (CPE).