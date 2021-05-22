MONTREAL -- A boil water advisory is in place for Pincourt as of Saturday afternoon.

In a notice posted to the municipality's website, residents are advised not to use tap water without bringing it to a full boil for a full minute first.

The advisory is due to the presence of E. coli bacteria in the water distribution network serving the towns of Pincourt, Terrasse-Vaudreuil and Notre-Dame-de-L'Ile-Perrot. The bacteria is known to cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.

The city advised residents to throw away ice cubes and foods prepared with tap water after May 20, 2021.

While the advisory is in place, Pincourt residents are advised not to use tap water for drinking, preparing bottles and baby food, washing raw foods, prepare foods without prolonged boiling or brushing teeth. Unboiled tap water should also not be given to pets.