The body of a 14-year-old girl has been found three days after she went missing from Laval.

Athena Gervais left her school in the Fabreville neighbourhood at lunchtime Monday and did not show up to either her afternoon classes or her home.

Laval police confirmed that her body was discovered in a stream behind her school, Ecole Poly-Jeunesse on Sainte-Rose Blvd. in Fabreville at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say her body was well hidden – they did not see her there despite scouring the area over the past few days.



“The place was searched before with a helicopter, the K-9 unit was also here before. We searched it with the firemen and it’s them who found her in the water," explained Laval police Const. Stephanie Beshara.

Police are now investigating the crime scene and have a command post in place behind the school until the investigation ends.

They say it is too soon to determine a cause of death, or if it is criminal in nature.



"We have no clue right now, it’s too early in this investigation," said Beshara, adding that they could not say if the girl's body had any marks of violence.

Athena Gervais had no history of running away.

Anyone with information is urged to visit the command post, call the confidential Laval police information line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention dossier LVL 180227 007.



