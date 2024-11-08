MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police watchdog investigates after Longueuil police shot and injured someone

    A logo for BEI, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press) A logo for BEI, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)
    Quebec’s police watchdog, known as the BEI, is looking into a police shooting that injured someone at a gas station in Longueuil Thursday.

    According to a BEI news release, Longueuil’s police tactical unit stopped a car to arrest someone for an alleged criminal offence around 4:25 p.m.

    During the arrest, an officer fired their weapon at an individual in the car and wounded them. It’s unclear whether the person injured was the target of the arrest.

    First aid was then performed by paramedics on site. The person was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

    Five BEI investigators have been tasked with looking into the circumstances around the shooting. Provincial police (SQ) is holding a parallel criminal investigation.

    The area was closed off throughout the evening and overnight into Friday. 

