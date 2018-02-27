

Laval police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Athena Gervais left her school in the Fabreville neighbourhood at lunchtime Monday and did not show up to either her afternoon classes or her home.

Those close to her have not heard from her.

She would have left on foot and/or by public transit.

Athena is white, white brown hair and brown eyes. She is 1.52 metres tall (5’2”) and weighs 54.5 kgs (120 lbs.).

She has a piercing in her right nostril. She was last seen wearing her school uniform: dark blue pants and a red polo shirt, as well as a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with a ‘W’ in white and the lettering ‘WLKN’ at the top.

She speaks French.

Anyone with information that could lead to her whereabouts is urged to call the confidential Laval police information line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention dossier LVL 180227 007.