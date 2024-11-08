MONTREAL
    • Police looking for suspect in connection with Ville-Marie break-in

    Montreal police (SPVM) are looking for two suspects in connection to a break-in that occured Aug. 27. Montreal police (SPVM) are looking for two suspects in connection to a break-in that occured Aug. 27.
    Montreal police (SPVM) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects accused of threatening two people with firearms after breaking into their home.

    The incident occurred in a residential building on Sainte-Catherine Street East near Parthenais Street in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.

    According to the SPVM, on Aug. 27, around 5:40 p.m. two suspects allegedly forced their way into an apartment occupied by a man and a woman, by breaking down their door.

    “Once outside the building, one of the suspects allegedly lifted his shirt, revealing the handle of a shiny black pistol tucked into his belt. He then reportedly pointed the weapon at the victim before both individuals fled the scene, jumping over a fence at the back of the building,” the SPVM said in a news release.

    The first suspect is described as a Black man, about 5’10” and weighing 170lb. He was wearing a hoodie, cargo pants, black DC brand shoes, and a khaki green fishing hat, with his face covered by a procedure mask. He is believed to have been carrying the firearms at the time.

    The second suspect is described as a slim white man, approximately 5’7”, with medium-length brown hair and a beard a few days old. He was wearing a khaki green cap and a black T-shirt featuring an image of the Joker with the words "Why so serious?" in black and red. He wore black shoes, a watch on his left wrist, and rings on his middle and ring fingers. He may also have a tattoo on one arm.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or their local police station. Anonymous and confidential reports can be made to Info-Crime Montréal by calling 514 393-1133 or visiting the organization's website.

