Police looking for suspect in connection with Ville-Marie break-in

Montreal police (SPVM) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects accused of threatening two people with firearms after breaking into their home.

The incident occurred in a residential building on Sainte-Catherine Street East near Parthenais Street in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.

According to the SPVM, on Aug. 27, around 5:40 p.m. two suspects allegedly forced their way into an apartment occupied by a man and a woman, by breaking down their door.

“Once outside the building, one of the suspects allegedly lifted his shirt, revealing the handle of a shiny black pistol tucked into his belt. He then reportedly pointed the weapon at the victim before both individuals fled the scene, jumping over a fence at the back of the building,” the SPVM said in a news release.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, about 5’10” and weighing 170lb. He was wearing a hoodie, cargo pants, black DC brand shoes, and a khaki green fishing hat, with his face covered by a procedure mask. He is believed to have been carrying the firearms at the time.

The second suspect is described as a slim white man, approximately 5’7”, with medium-length brown hair and a beard a few days old. He was wearing a khaki green cap and a black T-shirt featuring an image of the Joker with the words "Why so serious?" in black and red. He wore black shoes, a watch on his left wrist, and rings on his middle and ring fingers. He may also have a tattoo on one arm.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or their local police station. Anonymous and confidential reports can be made to Info-Crime Montréal by calling 514 393-1133 or visiting the organization's website.