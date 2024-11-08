Police arrest 4 suspects after robbery, attempted murder in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

Three people have been arrested following a robbery that turned into an attempted murder in the West Island last month, police say.

The incident happened on Oct. 26 when a 43-year-old man drove an acquaintance, whom he had previously met on social media, to the Anciens-Combattants Park along the St. Lawrence River in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

After they arrived, the man was "violently dragged from his vehicle" and "three males beat him up," Montreal police said in a news release on Friday.

The three suspects stopped him when he tried to escape. Eventually, he was able to free himself and call 911.

The three assailants allegedly stole the victim's cellphone and bank card, which they used to withdraw $3,000 from his account.

Police said they arrested three men on Oct. 30: two men aged 22, another man whose age was not provided, and a 24-year-old woman who is alleged to be involved in the attack. It was during a search of the female suspect's apartment in Longueuil that they found a prohibited 40-calibre firearm and ammunition.

The four suspects appeared in court to face unspecified charges and remain in custody pending their next court date.