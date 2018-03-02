

CTV Montreal





Couche-Tard has decided to pull an alcohol beverage from its shelves.

The decision comes a day after 14-year-old Athena Gervais was found dead in a stream behind her school in the Fabreville district of Laval.

The major retailer said it has issued an order to all stores to remove ‘FCKD UP’ beverage products.

“Although this product is perfectly legal for sale, acting responsibly is a way of doing things every day at Couche-Tard and that is why such a decision was made today,” the company said in a news release issued Friday night.

The teenager was reportedly drinking stolen malt liquor drinks on Monday over the lunch hour before she went missing.