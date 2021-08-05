Advertisement
Body found in Saint Lawrence River in Quebec City
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 7:34AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 5, 2021 7:35AM EDT
A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police is investigating after a body was found in the Saint Lawrence River, near Quebec City.
At 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a call from local firefighters who pulled the body out, near Champlain Boulevard.
An investigation is underway to identify the body and understand the circumstances surrounding the death.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 5, 2021.