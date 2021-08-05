MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police is investigating after a body was found in the Saint Lawrence River, near Quebec City.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a call from local firefighters who pulled the body out, near Champlain Boulevard.

An investigation is underway to identify the body and understand the circumstances surrounding the death.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 5, 2021.