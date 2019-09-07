

The Canadian Press





A body found in the St-Lawrence River on Saturday and police said it might be that of a boater who has been missing since Sunday.

The body was found near the island of Saint-Ours in the Contrecoeur area.

On Sunday, a man in his 50s went missing after falling from a boat. The Surete du Quebec said the man wasn’t wearing a flotation jacket. The man was one of four people on the boat.

Police from several departments as well as firefighters and members of the Canadian Armed Forces joined in the search.

The search also turned up another body that was not the missing man.