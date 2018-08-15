

CTV Montreal





Beloeil police arrested a man overnight after he allegedly pointed a gun at someone.

The victim called 9-1-1 around 4 a.m. to say he had met someone to, as police put it, "conduct a transaction," when that person pulled out a firearm and pointed it at his head.

The victim then left the area and called police to inform them of the threat.

Richelieu Saint Laurent Police set up a perimeter around Larose St. and arrested a suspect before 5 a.m.

Soon afterwards they entered the suspect's residence and seized a firearm.

Police are recommending charges of armed assault, utter threats, and brandishing a firearm.