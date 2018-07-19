

CTV Montreal





A 63-year-old man is dead following a car crash stemming from a police chase in Trois- Rivières.

Because Trois- Rivières police were involved, the Bureau of Independent Investigators, known as the BEI, is looking into the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

The BEI said the incident began at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, while the police officer was carrying out a routine seatbelt check. Police said they discovered a vehicle that was using an expired licence plate.

The driver was expected to stop at the red light and the patroller had intended to approach him on foot. Instead, the driver fled as the officer approached his window.

The police officer then allegedly gave chase.

The vehicle then allegedly hit another car, and according to Trois-Rivieres police, collided with two other vehicles a few hundred metres away.

One of the people in those cars died in the incident.

The BEI will look into whether information provided by the local police force is accurate, and the Surete du Quebec will assist in the investigation. A forensic technician and collision expert from the SQ will both assist in the investigation.

Anyone who might have witnessed the event is urged to come forward, by contacting authorities through the BEI website.

The BEI will send its report to Crown prosecutors to determine if charges will be laid.