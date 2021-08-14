Advertisement
BC ticket holder wins Friday's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, August 14, 2021 7:14AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 14, 2021 10:24AM EDT
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
Share:
TORONTO -- A ticket holder in BC won Friday's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Aug. 17 will be an estimated $10 million.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2021.
Correction:
A previous version of this story from Canadian Press attributed the winning ticket to a person in Quebec.