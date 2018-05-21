

CTV Montreal





A Montreal bagpiper who was fined for carrying a traditional Scottish knife said the ticket has been cancelled on Monday.

In November, 2016, Jeff McCarthy said he was stopped by three police officers near Place des Arts. The officers questioned him about the hilt of the dagger, known as a sgian-dubh, which was sticking out of his sock.

McCarthy was given a $220 ticket for carrying a weapon in a public place and the knife was confiscated.

On Monday, McCarthy said that while he had contested the ticket, he had not won the case. Rather, the ticket was cancelled.

Montreal police and city officials declined to comment.