MONTREAL -- Early Sunday evening, a motorist travelling westbound on Highway 30 in the Vaudreuil-Dorion area swerved and then fell from an overpass.

According to information from the SQ, the driver of the vehicle tried to avoid a collision with a semi-trailer truck. During this maneuver, the driver lost control of his vehicle, hit the guardrail on the right side of the road and then crashed and fell from an overpass on Highway 30 ending up on Route 342, in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

The driver, an 18-year-old male, suffered significant injuries and was transported to the hospital. He was breathing and conscious when he was transported to the hospital, said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau. The young man's life is not in danger.

However, the event caused the closure of Route 342, where collision investigators were dispatched to the scene.

According to preliminary information from the SQ, speed could be the cause of the event.