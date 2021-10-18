Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.



Lacroix went under the water Sunday night assisting a boat in distress has been pulled from the water along with the boat he was trapped under.

Montreal fire chief Richard Liebmann confirmed Monday morning that search and rescue crews spotted the missing firefighter with a camera in the Saint Lawrence River among the wreckage of the boat that sunk.

Lacroix, a married father of two, died rescuing the occupants of a small boat in distress in what Liebmann referred to as an "extremely dangerous" area.



"Firefighter Lacroix made the ultimate sacrifice coming to the assistance of two people," Liebmann said in announcing his death.



Plante said that flags in the City of Montreal will be at half-mast in honour of the firefighter, who was based out of Fire Station 64 in the Montreal borough of Lachine

"The City of Montreal is a big family," she said. "I invite the population to have a thought for all those who serve us, sometimes at the risk of their lives."

Crews used a camera to confirm that the firefighter was trapped under the boat, and the fire chief said later that it would take some time to recover him in the dangerous and fast-moving Lachine Rapids.

Several emergency services were mobilized to locate the firefighter. Teams from the La Prairie, Longueuil, Varennes and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu fire departments were working alongside their Montreal counterparts, as were water patrol officers from the Montreal Police Department (SPVM) and rescue teams from the Canadian Armed Forces.

Helicopter searches were also to be conducted at daybreak, over the river and the shoreline.

A rescue boat capsized while crews were assisting a boat in distress. A firefighter went under the water, and has since been spotted by a camera trapped under the wreckage of a boat underwater.

According to information transmitted early in the night by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a boat carrying four Montreal firefighters went to the rescue of two people aboard another boat that was in distress in the Lachine Rapids sector, in the LaSalle borough, at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The two people were rescued, but for some reason, the firefighters' boat capsized, plunging the rescue crew into the rapids.

"So the people that they rescued, they went in the water, along with the firefighters," said Longueuil Fire Division Chief Stéphane Difruscia on Sunday night. "But now, all those people are accounted for, except for one firefighter."

Three of them were rescued and transported to hospital, as were the two victims.

REMINDER OF SACRIFICE

Hearing news that a member of emergency services fell in the line of duty prompted outpourings of support across the province.

Plante said it was a sad reminder that first responders are putting their lives on the line for the community's protection.

"On behalf of all Montrealers, I would like to offer my condolences to the members of the family as well as to all the firefighters of the SIM, and of firefighters union for the tragic loss of a father, a friend and a man of courage who died in service," Plante wrote.

Plante's opponent in the upcoming election Denis Coderre added his condolences.

"A very sad Monday morning," he wrote. "I offer my sincere condolences to his family, his relatives and his colleagues, who risk their lives for our security."

RAPIDS CAN BE DEADLY

Corran Addison is an Olympic kayaker and six-time world champion, who moved to Montreal in 1997 specifically because of the Lachine Rapids. He watched the rescue operation from his kitchen and thought, "Oh no. Not again," as he feared another life would be lost in the water.

Addison kayaks is on the rapids regularly and even takes his seven-year-old son with him. He knows that they can be very dangerous if the person is unfamiliar with them.

"I know the rapids backwards and inside and out, so when you do know that, they are not particularly dangerous," he said. "If you don't know the rapids, if you don't know where you're going, you don't know what to do, if you don't know how to stay calm if things kind of get out of control, then they are extremely dangerous and in fact they're deadly. The Lachine Rapids kill a number of people every year."

Addison said he's seen a shift in the way responders head out into the rapids, which concerns him, as well as a loss of knowledge about the water in the area.

"There was a lot of knowledge involved in rescue," he said. "I'm not saying that that knowledge has gone, but it appears to be less prevalent."