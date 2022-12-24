'As if an atomic bomb was detonated,' resident captures video of power line explosion

The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore was one of the many where residences' lights flickered or went out completely during the wind and snow storm on Friday night.

Community member Lawrence Montour was at home with his 11-year-old daughter around 6 p.m. when they heard an explosion and noticed a bright flash coming from outside.

"I went to the front porch to see what was happening, and there was a second explosion as I opened the door," said Lawrence.

He took out his phone and started recording, and that's when he caught the third explosion from the power lines in front of his home.

"The entire sky and earth were lit up as if an atomic bomb was detonated."

On Saturday morning, some residents in the community remain without power in Kahnawake's village area.

In the greater Monteregie, Hydro-Quebec is reporting 165 interruptions as of 10 a.m., affecting just under 37,000 customers.