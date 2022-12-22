Winter driving 101: How to drive safely during a snowstorm

On the cusp of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year and an incoming winter storm, drivers are being urged to avoid non-essential travel or to plan ahead if they're hitting the road.

The massive storm system heading to Quebec is bringing a mixed bag of snow, rain and freezing rain beginning Thursday night, which will continue into the holiday weekend.

The Canadian Automobile Association recommends people adjust their travel plans if they can't stay home over the next couple of days.

"If you can go to your family's ahead of time, that could be an excellent thing to do," said David Marcille, a spokesperson for CAA Quebec. "If you have to hit the road during the snowstorm, always make sure you're patient."

Driving instructor Andrew Matthews from Montreal's Morty's Driving School shared some of his best practices so that drivers are prepared for the messy road conditions.

Watch the video above for a mini tutorial from Morty's Driving School.

Top tips:

"Look for your escape route."

If you're driving along and you see something you don't want to hit, don't look at it. If you focus on the obstruction, you'll most likely drive into it.

Avoid "hooking the wheel."

Don't hook your hands under the steering wheel. Matthews recommends always holding your hands on the outside of the steering wheel.

"Make sure your windshield is clear."

It's a no-brainer, but some people still don't do it.

"Don't get into tunnel vision."

Scan and look at your surroundings. Matthews warns that the danger could be coming from the side or behind you.

"Three seconds of separation."

Increase your separation from the vehicle in front of you from two to at least three seconds in adverse weather conditions on the highway.