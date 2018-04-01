Arson squad investigating fire in Ville Marie
(Photo courtesy of SPVM/Twitter)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 11:22AM EDT
Montreal police are on-scene to investigate a suspicious fire at an apartment complex on Wuertel St. in the Ville Marie borough.
Firefighters received a call around 9:40 a.m. and extinguished the blaze in the eight-unit building.
Two apartments were damaged by smoke and water. No one was injured.
The Red Cross was on-scene to assist evacuees.
After investigating the scene, firefighters decided it was likely caused by arson, and contacted Montreal police.
After a brief investigation, police arrested a 50-year-old man.