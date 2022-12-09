Alleged racial slur at midget hockey game prompts brawl; Quebec police investigating
A suspension, hearing and possible charges are in the air after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a 16-year-old Black hockey player during a U18 Midget game just west of the Island of Montreal.
Aiden Chase plays left wing for the Ile-Perrot Riverains and has played hockey for 12 years. He is speaking out along with his coaches and parents about what transpired during a game in Valleyfield Saturday night against the Valleyfield Braves.
"As the game ended and I went towards my goalie at the end of the game, a player that had got off the bench from the other team, past me and made the comment," said Chase. "That's when I turned around and went to confront him."
Chase tussled with a few Brave players, but video shows it is a small altercation and no punches were thrown.
The referee broke the fight up, and then Chase went to tell his coach what happened.
Coach Jason McCaig went to the referee to chat, and was told that the referee heard the slur and that the penalty would be noted on the score sheet.
As he was chatting, "all hell broke loose," he said.
"That's when they all went over and a big brawl between the two teams started," said Chase.
Video of the fight shows McCaig approaching the players and trying to break them up before a Braves coach pushes him to the ice.
"I grabbed one of our players by the back of the jersey and pushed him towards our end of the ice," said McCaig, who was in dress shoes at the time. "As I turned around, the Valleyfield coach was running at me and sent me flying with a shove with both hands to the chest... It's extremely dangerous. To be honest with you, it's a miracle I didn't smash my head on the ice. Unbelievable."
McCaig told a parent to call the police.
While walking to the change rooms, McCaig said a Valleyfield parent threw a garbage pail lid at his co-coach and hit him on the head. He added that other parents were taunting his players but left when they saw the coaches.
The Surete du Quebec confirmed that a complaint was filed in Valleyfield and that an investigation is ongoing about the alleged assault.
RECURRING PROBLEM
It is not the first time the Riverains have had an issue with the Valleyfield team this year, according to both the player and coach.
Chase said he heard from a teammate that a player on the Braves had made a similar slur in a prior game, but he did not hear it.
On Saturday, however, there was no way he couldn't hear what was being said to him.
"At first I was shocked about what had happened because I wasn't expecting it, but I was also really upset, understandably too," said Chase.
The winger said he had no recollection of any earlier altercation from the player in question throughout the game and doesn't remember seeing him on the ice.
His mother, Laurie Phillips, was in the stands watching with the other parents and said she knew what was going on based on the history between the two teams.
"You're sitting there, sort of hoping that it doesn't deteriorate, the situation, and kind of feeling helpless that you can't do anything," said Phillips, who was in the stands along with Chase's father Dwight Chase.
Phillips was aware of what happened the prior game, and knows her son typically has a calm temperament. She knew very quickly that something had been said to her son.
"The way that he reacted, he never does that," she said. "I knew that there's only one reason why he would turn around and go confront somebody face-to-face, and, actually, I have to say I was really proud of how restrained he was. He didn't throw punches. He made it clear that he heard it and it wasn't okay, and then he immediately went to his coaches."
Seeing Chase after the game, McCaig was disheartened.
"He's one of the nicest, softest kids you're ever going to meet," said the coach. "It's just a shame that he's had to suffer that for the second time... It's horrible."
The player is facing a five-game suspension at minimum, according to the coach, with further punishment possible.
The league could not comment on the brawl or abuse but said it was concerned about the situation and taking them seriously.
"These are not the actions and values we want to pass on to our youth. Hockey is an inclusive sport that promotes, among other things, the values of camaraderie and respect where everyone can develop and achieve healthily," said the league in an email. "As the people involved will be called before a disciplinary committee, we do not comment on this matter."
Chase said his teammates and coaches have been very supportive throughout the ordeal and wants to encourage other players of colour that they are not alone if they find themselves in a similar situation.
"I can't promise to anyone that it will never happen," he said. "With that, there's always a way to rise above it. People like your teammates, your parents, your coaches, and others around you are there to help you through it and get the word out about it."
This story will be updated.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
NATO chief fears Ukraine war could widen into bigger conflict
The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday.
Inside Biden's agonizing decision to take a deal that freed Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan in Russia
Despite U.S. President Joe Biden's attempts to link WNBA star Brittney Griner's case to that of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine arrested on espionage charges in 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison two years later, it became plain that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not budge.
Ontario hospital considers hiring unvaccinated nurses, health-care workers to combat staffing shortage
As hospitals across Ontario battle a surge in respiratory illnesses, ER closures, and long-wait times, one is considering hiring unvaccinated health-care workers, who say they’re eager to help ease staffing shortages.
Tabloids fume, many in U.K. shrug over Harry and Meghan series
Britain's press erupted in outrage Friday at Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple.
Canada needs to overhaul how it handles stalking, harassment cases: experts
CTVNews.ca speaks with victims of stalking and harassment, and with advocates and legal experts who are calling on Canada to overhaul how it handles these cases from the police, to courts, and to the communities we live in.
Black-owned yoga studio in Waterloo, Ont. closes due to harmful, racist messages
A Black-owned yoga studio in Ontario is closing its doors due to thousands of racist and violent messages on social media.
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
Steep surcharges for mailing parcels may dampen holiday spirits
Canadians sending parcels this holiday season may be surprised to see a steep surcharge on domestic shipping due to the high price of diesel.
Toronto
-
New Porter jets will fly out of Toronto Pearson Airport to western Canada
For the first time in its 16-year history, Porter Airlines will be flying commercial jets out of Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
30-year-old Toronto man in shock after huge Lotto Max win
A 30-year-old Toronto man is still in disbelief after huge Lotto Max win.
-
Victim of fatal stabbing on Toronto subway did not know her attacker, police say
Police have identified a 31-year-old woman who died after a stabbing on a Toronto subway train Thursday afternoon and say she did not know her alleged attacker.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers face extended wait times for specialist appointments
On top of extended wait times at Maritime emergency rooms, patients are also waiting longer periods to see specialists across Atlantic Canada.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | N.S. carpenter paralyzed in work injury on Highway 104 project frustrated by Workers' Compensation Board
Daily life at the MacKay household in Trenton, N.S., has changed dramatically ever since 50-year-old Matthew was paralyzed while working on the twinning of Nova Scotia Highway 104.
-
'A lack of leadership': Military, RCMP veterans calling for change to Veterans Affairs Canada
Military and RCMP veterans are calling for changes to Veterans Affairs Canada – a message that was made clear during a rally in Dartmouth, N.S., on Thursday.
London
-
OPP identify victim of fatal collision in Lucan Biddulph
Middlesex County OPP have identified a 78-year-old man who died after a collision in Lucan Biddulph.
-
Serious crash in Lambton County
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Mandaumin Road in Lambton County.
-
Another rural health care clinic reducing its hours
Another rural health care facility is being forced to reduce its hours due to “health human resource challenges.” This time it’s the walk in clinic at South Huron Medical Centre in Exeter.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | City of Greater Sudbury is looking for new CFO after new hire won't relocate
CTV News has learned the City of Greater Sudbury is looking for a new chief financial officer, in a hastily-called news conference Friday morning at Tom Davies Square.
-
No lineups as Costco gas station opens in Sudbury
The much-anticipated new Costco gas station on the Kingsway in Sudbury has opened and despite being $0.09 to $0.26 per litre less than nearby stations, there were no big lineups Friday morning.
-
Timmins transit terminal to get $1.4M renovation
The interior of Timmins Transit’s Spruce Street South terminal is overdue for an upgrade, according to city officials.
Calgary
-
No criminal charges to be laid in fatal July 2020 rollover on Columbia Icefield: RCMP
No criminal charges will be laid in connection to the rollover of an icefield tour bus in the Rocky Mountains which killed three passengers and injured 14 others.
-
Alberta's women-owned businesses to receive support from federal government
The federal government will announce support and resources for Alberta's women entrepreneurs and investors on Friday.
-
Health officials investigate outbreaks at Calgary hotel
Alberta Health Services is investigating a number of cases of a contagious illness that could be connected to two social gatherings at a local hotel.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge house fire causes $400K in damages
Four adults and a baby have been displaced after a fire broke out at their Cambridge home late Thursday night.
-
Brantford thieves targeting Ram pickup trucks
Four Ram pickup trucks were stolen overnight Tuesday in Brantford. Police have issued a warning to drivers, and are sharing tips for preventing relay and reprogramming thefts.
-
A very country Christmas: Rockwood Farmers' Santa Claus Parade returns
Hundreds of people lined the streets in Rockwood Thursday night as the Santa Clause Parade of Lights rolled through.
Vancouver
-
Woman dies after found in vehicle with gunshot wounds in Coquitlam, IHIT and RCMP investigating
The fatal shooting of a woman in Coquitlam Thursday night is believed to be an isolated incident, Mounties said in a release the following morning,
-
New finance minister brings 'rural tough' perspective to B.C.'s bottom line, Eby says
Katrine Conroy says she asked to keep her old job as British Columbia's forests minister because there was unfinished business, but Premier David Eby had other plans and put her in charge of managing the province's finances.
-
New $4B critical minerals strategy to be announced in Vancouver
Canada's new $4-billion critical minerals strategy will at first focus on the six categories of metals and minerals with the biggest potential for growth.
Edmonton
-
No criminal charges to be laid in fatal July 2020 rollover on Columbia Icefield: RCMP
No criminal charges will be laid in connection to the rollover of an icefield tour bus in the Rocky Mountains which killed three passengers and injured 14 others.
-
Oilers provide 'table service' at annual Hope Mission family Christmas banquet
Edmonton Oilers helped serve supper at the Hope Mission's annual Tegler Family Christmas Banquet Thursday evening.
-
Alberta reports 8 more influenza deaths, over 300 new hospitalizations
Eight more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials bringing the total so far this season to 24. The 2021-22 flu season had a total of 14 deaths.
Windsor
-
Windsor battery plant progress update: Home demolished and build going 'vertical'
The City of Windsor has offered an update on the work to build the NextStar Energy Inc. battery factory.
-
Third person arrested related to Parent Avenue investigation
Windsor police have arrested a third person related to an investigation on Parent Avenue.
-
Arrangements made for all displaced tenants of Ouellette apartment; emergency shelter closes
City of Windsor officials say a temporary emergency shelter is closing as arrangements have been made for all tenants displaced from the apartment building at 1616 Ouellette Avenue.
Regina
-
Man found dead at Robinson Street home: Regina police
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Regina home early on Friday morning.
-
Convicted sex offender Phillip Levac to be sentenced today
A man guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl is expected to be sentenced Friday afternoon, nearly two and a half years after he was convicted.
-
'It all started with one': Sask. woman shares collection of more than 600 nutcrackers
A Saskatchewan woman has accumulated more than 600 nutcracker decorations of all shapes and sizes, over almost 20 years.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo says it's aware of a 'serious incident' on the O-Train at Rideau Station
OC Transpo is investigating what it calls a "serious incident" on the Confederation Line.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 9-11
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
RSV outbreaks in 3 Ottawa long-term care homes
Ottawa's Hillel Lodge, Centre d'Accueil Champlain and Peter D. Clark Centre are listed as long-term care homes having outbreaks, according to Ottawa Public Health.
Saskatoon
-
'It's a pretty traumatic thing': Resident of Rosthern apartment recounts son's exit from burning building
A person is dead following a fire in a Rosthern, Sask. apartment building, according to RCMP.
-
Flair offers Saskatoon to Calgary flights after Air Canada cuts service
Flair Airlines is filling Air Canada’s gap with a new direct flight route between Saskatoon and Calgary.
-
Saskatoon police say woman sexually assaulted 14-year-old
A Saskatoon woman is facing a sexual assault charge following an alleged incident involving a minor.