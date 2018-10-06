

CTV Montreal





Residents in Dorval are used to the daily sounds of planes, trains, and cars; but for the past year, their streets have been plagued by another noise: construction.

About a year ago, Aeroports de Montreal took back the land where the Dorval Golf Course once was.

The airport wanted to expand its ground operations, and erected a $5.5 million, five-metre-high, 850-metre-long wall to help minimize the noise pollution.

Members of the public who live across the street from the site on Thorncrest Ave., however, say the barrier is just making matters worse.

“We didn’t have quiet, we didn’t have summer,” said Lise Dubuc. “[The wall] doesn’t work the way you think it works.”

No one from the City of Dorval responded to an interview request but in a statement, l’Aeroport de Montreal said that “an assessment of the increase in noise levels related to airport development was conducted” and that the screen would meet standards set by Health Canada.

Still, people who live in the area aren’t sure the wall will help with noise reduction once it’s completed later in October.

“You’re going to get the sound reflected in all kinds of different directions,” said Ian Heron.