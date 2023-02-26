Administrative Labour Tribunal prohibits nurses from resigning en bloc

Israeli settlers go on violent rampage after Palestinian gunman kills 2

Scores of Israeli settlers went on a violent rampage in the northern West Bank late Sunday, setting dozens of cars and homes on fire after two settlers were killed by a Palestinian gunman. Palestinian medics said one man was killed and four others were badly wounded in what appeared to be the worst outburst of settler violence in decades.

