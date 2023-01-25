Public sector common front rejects Quebec's offer

Following the FIQ, now the public sector's inter-union front is rejecting Quebec's offers to renew collective agreements.

The common front is composed of the CSN, the CSQ, the FTQ and the APTS (Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux), which together represent some 420,000 workers in the public and parapublic sectors.

Each of the organizations that make up the common front unanimously rejected the government's offer in its own jurisdiction, it said Wednesday.

Quebec has offered wage increases of 9 per cent over five years, plus a $1,000 lump sum, plus an amount equivalent to 2.5 per cent reserved for 'government priorities'. Quebec claims to be making an offer that is equivalent to 13 per cent over five years.

The common front is asking for $100 per week increase or the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 2 per cent for the first year of the contracts -- whichever is better for workers -- then CPI plus 3 per cent for the second year and CPI plus 4 per cent for the third.

The common front said Quebec is "impoverishing workers with wage increases that don't even cover the cost of living."



The public and parapublic sector collective agreements will expire on March 31.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 25, 2023