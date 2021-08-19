LACHUTE, QUE. -- A man is in the hospital fighting for his life Wednesday night after a head-on collision in the Lachute area of the Laurentians, about an hour northwest of Montreal.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 50.

According to the first information gathered by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a motorist travelling westbound found himself in the oncoming lane before colliding with a vehicle travelling eastbound.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was seriously injured and was transported to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday evening.

The driver of the westbound vehicle sustained injuries, but her life is not in danger, according to the SQ.

The police believe that the head-on collision could be explained by discomfort or fatigue at the wheel.

SQ spokesperson Sgt. Marythé Bolduc said that "two or three other vehicles were involved in the collision after hitting various debris on the roadway," but the drivers of those vehicles suffered no injuries.